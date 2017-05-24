Magu Pledges Never to give up the Fight Against Corruption

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), on Tuesday vowed to fight corruption with the last drop of his blood. Magu reaffirmed the determination of the commission to trace and recover all ill-gotten wealth and bring the perpetrators to book while addressing a massive anti-corruption rally in Abuja, He said: […]

