Magu: Presidency turning Nigeria into lawless, rebellious state – Hon. Nnebe

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Anayo Nnebe, has noted that the executive arm of government is turning the country into a state of anarchy. Nnebe, who is a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, said this while reacting to the presidency’s position on the confirmation of the […]

Magu: Presidency turning Nigeria into lawless, rebellious state – Hon. Nnebe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

