Magu, Sagay, Ribadu, Oloyede, Others, To Ruminate On Corruption

By Adebayo Waheed,

The urgent need to proffering solutions to the burning issue of corruption in Nigeria, among others, will dominate the forthcoming 12th annual Ramadan symposium of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN).

The chairman of MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun said in a statement on Wednesday that stakeholders in the fight against corruption in the country would brainstorm and come up with enduring way out of the doldrums.

Balogun said the symposium entitled: “Anti-Corruption: The Role of the Media as a Change Agent’’ would be discussed by Malam Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of EFCC, Sheikh Dr Isa Ali Pantami , DG NITDA and Malam Nurudeen AbdulMalik, an Abuja-based Islamic scholar at National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja, saying Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), as well as Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Action Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) would deliver key-note speeches.

Other expected guests according to him, were Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman, EFCC, as chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Abubakar Jijiwa, former Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello as Chief Host while Ministers of Communication, Education, Information and Culture as well as Media Executives are being expected.

All heads of Media establishment, among other dignitaries and Islamic groups are also expected at the symposium.

Balogun said the choice of the topic was MMPN modest contribution to one of the three cardinal programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

