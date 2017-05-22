Maintaining Radiant Skin Even At The Most Economically Difficult Times? These DIY Face Masks Will Do.

We all know that taking good care of our skin requires deep cleansing, daily cream care and a great mask every once in a while. If you think that your branded face mask has everything you need, think again. Though quite effective, branded face masks are usually costly, have fewer quantity and most importantly usually contain not so natural ingredients that can cause more harm than good. If you really want to take good care of your face skin, try opting for DIY face masks that are super fun and easy to make, require much less money, and provide best skin nourishment with zero side effects.

Most of us would opt for a branded face mask simply because we think that making one ourselves would take up a lot of time, and that it requires special preparation. In reality it is quite easy and once you get started, it can become pretty fun and creative to mix different combinations and watch for the amazing results. While some of the masks won’t require basically anything but fresh fruit or vegetables that you can simply rub on your face and leave for some time, your essential DIY face mask equipment should consist of a simple bowl, a whisk and a face mask brush. Depending on a mask, you will need different fruits, vegetables or other ingredients from your fridge.

10 greatest and most efficient DIY face masks for each skin type

Being rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, pomegranate has always been an essential ingredient in anti-aging skin care. With this rich and powerful exfoliating scrub, your skin will be rejuvenated and clean of dead skin.

Dry skin can be quite sensitive, especially to artificial ingredients found in branded masks. Honey provides powerful and natural solution to dry skin, and with the addition of moisturizing avocado, your dry skin will be replenished and nourished.

Turmeric is an amazing agent in fighting wrinkles. Once you combine it with yogurt and honey, you will get a powerful mixture that will help you get rid of acne and hydrate your skin at the same time.

Yogurt facial mask can serve as a great cleansing solution that leaves your face hydrated and your pores tightened. Mix it with different ingredients to get optimal results for your skin type.

Pumpkin is rich in vitamins C and A and antioxidants. Its rich texture produces great facial mask that helps you fight skin aging and leaves your skin hydrated and softened.

Strawberries are another great source of vitamin C. Strawberry facial mask is super easy to make at home and it will help your skin preserve collagen levels for longer.

Olives have been known for ages for their amazing skin benefits and have been used as a main ingredient in beauty products. Aside from providing plenty of antioxidants, they are also a powerful exfoliating agent. Greek olive pits homemade mask will leave your skin cleansed and nourished.

Oats are great for rough skin, damaged by acne or eczema. You too can provide natural relief to your damaged skin by making this simple and powerful mask. Mix it with different ingredients to get best results for each skin type.

Finally, there is a homemade solution to help us get rid of the puffiness. The trick is in the caffeine. Mixed with yogurt, it will also re-hydrate your skin.

Another very common skin problem is oily skin prone to acne. This strawberry, lemon, yogurt and honey mix is the best natural cure for oily skin that leaves your face cleansed and nourished.

