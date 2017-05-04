Maitama Sule charges Nigerians to support Buhari’s anti-corruption war

Dr Maitama Sule, former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption.‎

Sule made the call on Thursday during the unveiling of NIPOST Anti-Corruption stamps at the Coronation Hall, Kano.‎‎

He ‎said that the anti-graft crusade launched by the present administration should be seen as a collective aspiration by all Nigerians and not necessarily Buhari’s individual struggle.

“The fight against corruption is a collective one. We are grateful to have a courageous president who said enough is enough,” Sule noted.‎

The one-time UN envoy expressed the hope that the Buhari administration would change Nigeria’s battered image abroad and curb corruption.‎‎

He also ‎expressed confidence in Buhari’s administration to improve the fortunes of Nigeria.

The elder statesman‎ commended NIPOST for undertaking the task to create more awareness in the anti-corruption crusade.

‎He also urged leaders at all levels of government to make sacrifice and work in one accord to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

