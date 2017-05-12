Why search for Unga has turned into a full-time job – The Standard
Why search for Unga has turned into a full-time job
Ms Ann Dali was devastated on Friday after leaving work early to look for maize meal and finding none in three supermarkets, in what has become a full-time job for thousands. She reluctantly pushed her shopping trolley; her mind split between paying …
Maize cargo ship docks with hope to bring unga prices down
Maize flour prices to remain high despite imports
State exempts sugar, imported milk powder from tax as food prices soar
