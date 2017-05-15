Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maize puzzle: Tough questions on food security, imports – The Standard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Standard

Maize puzzle: Tough questions on food security, imports
The Standard
Maize brought to the country from Mexico had been in waiting in stores in Durban, South Africa, for more than a year. During this time, the Government slashed funding for the strategic grain reserves. Questions are now being raised about the timing of
Kenya: Dependence On Rain, Poor Planning Cause of High Food PricesAllAfrica.com
Short rains harvest to ease maize crisis in two monthsWorld Grain

all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.