Maize puzzle: Tough questions on food security, imports – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Maize puzzle: Tough questions on food security, imports
The Standard
Maize brought to the country from Mexico had been in waiting in stores in Durban, South Africa, for more than a year. During this time, the Government slashed funding for the strategic grain reserves. Questions are now being raised about the timing of …
Kenya: Dependence On Rain, Poor Planning Cause of High Food Prices
Short rains harvest to ease maize crisis in two months
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!