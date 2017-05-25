Pages Navigation Menu

Maj. Kiggundu murder suspects denied bail

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

FILE PHOTO: The accused in court

The High Court  in Kampala has declined to release on bail four people said to have murdered  Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Stephen Mukasa in November last year.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga ruled that there is no evidence on record that the accused persons’ right to afair and speedy trial has been violated since they were charged before court on January  6, 2017 and committed for trial in May before the lapse of the mandatory 180 days.

The judge has also ruled that the state has proved a pre-mafacie case against them, and if  released on bail, they do have the capacity to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

He then ordered that the trial of the accused be fixed for the next convenient criminal session of the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The suspects; Sheikh Yahaya Mwanjje,  Muhammad Buyondo, Ssekandi Musa and Ssendegeya Abdul Wahab were indicted for the murder of Sheikh Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Stephen Mukasa at Masanafu within Lubaga division.

