Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maje Ayida Absent From Court As Toke Makinwa Begins Divorce Proceedings Against Him

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The celebrity couple fell out over alleged infidelity by Ayida. Media personality Toke Makinwa has finally begun her divorce proceedings from her husband Maje Ayida. The court proceedings started on Tuesday, few months after Toke separated from Ayida on grounds of infidelity. She late published a tell-it all book entitled On becoming. However, her husband, …

The post Maje Ayida Absent From Court As Toke Makinwa Begins Divorce Proceedings Against Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.