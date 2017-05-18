Maje Ayida Absent From Court As Toke Makinwa Begins Divorce Proceedings Against Him

The celebrity couple fell out over alleged infidelity by Ayida. Media personality Toke Makinwa has finally begun her divorce proceedings from her husband Maje Ayida. The court proceedings started on Tuesday, few months after Toke separated from Ayida on grounds of infidelity. She late published a tell-it all book entitled On becoming. However, her husband, …

The post Maje Ayida Absent From Court As Toke Makinwa Begins Divorce Proceedings Against Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

