Majority of South Africa’s ANC want Zuma to resign
South African President Jacob Zuma may have survived the latest attempt to dethrone him but his troubles are far from being blow over. According to a report Tuesday, Zuma’s public approval rating has reached an all-time low and most members of his ruling African National Congress want him to resign, according to an opinion poll…
