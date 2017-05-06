Makarfi faction set for mass defection into new party

The mainstream of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP aligned to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee, NCC is set to trigger the alternative option for political survival by fusing into the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA.

The APDA according to news reports on Friday was one of five political associations that got the nod of the Election and Party Monitoring Department of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to formalise its registration with the Commission.

More details soon

