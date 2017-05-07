Makarfi PDP Faction Mulls Option B, Forms New Party – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Makarfi PDP Faction Mulls Option B, Forms New Party
THISDAY Newspapers
Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis in the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), the Senator Ahmed Markarfi-led faction of the party has begun to weigh its option in the event that the judgment did not go its way, chief of which is …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!