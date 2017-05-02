Makhura decries tensions between alliance partners – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Makhura decries tensions between alliance partners
Eyewitness News
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says it's the responsibility of the ANC and its alliance partners to assure South Africans that things will change in the country. FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS. Jacob Zuma · African National Congress …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!