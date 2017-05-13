Making Ghana Clean Minister mulls setting up a National Sanitation Authority – Pulse.com.gh
|
Pulse.com.gh
|
Making Ghana Clean Minister mulls setting up a National Sanitation Authority
Pulse.com.gh
Speaking at an event organised by Jekora Ventures Limited, Mr Adda said the authority will have director general at the national level, regional level and district level. Published: 3 minutes ago; Abu Mubarik. Print; eMail …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!