Maku condemns demolition of Breeze FM Radio Station in Lafia – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Maku condemns demolition of Breeze FM Radio Station in Lafia
Labaran Maku National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance has condemned the demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM Radio Station, Lafia by the Nasarawa State Government. Maku, a former Information Minister, who condemned the action while speaki ng …

