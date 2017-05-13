Malabu OPL 245 oil saga: Why Obasanjo cannot come clean–Ijaw Union

The Ijaw Union has reacted to the ongoing public debate and investigations on the Malabu/OPL 245 saga in the media and the comments credited to former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo by an online newspaper whilst in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on March 14, 2017 when he was asked questions on the subject. The Union charged that Obasanjo is in the best position to reveal the truth on the matter, “but his hatred for the Niger Delta people will not allow him come clean like the statesman he ought to be.” Reaction of the Ijaw Union which is a socio political focus group dedicated to the enlightenment and defense of the Niger Delta and her people from the oppressive tendencies she has suffered throughout Nigeria’s history is contained in a press release, entitled Riposte To Former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

