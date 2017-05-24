Pages Navigation Menu

#MalariaOutbreak: Namibia Records 22,596 Cases

Namibia with a population of about 2 million, has recorded 22,596 cases of malaria since the southern African country announced an outbreak in January, local media reported. The most affected regions are Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi and Ohangwena, according to The Namibian newspaper. The newspaper quoted the Health ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andreas Mwoombola, as […]

