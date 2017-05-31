Malaysian Airlines plane turns back after cockpit entry bid – BBC News
Malaysian Airlines plane turns back after cockpit entry bid
A Malaysian Airlines plane has been forced to turn back to Melbourne airport after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit. Flight MH128, bound for Kuala Lumpur, was forced to return "due to a disruptive passenger", a statement from the airline said …
