Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Male Celebs Banky-ing Up? See The Actress Iyanya is Tweeting At

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Banky W got a wife after sliding into Adesua’s DM. Don Jazzy followed suit yesterday by tweeting at Linda Ikeji. Iyanya is trying his luck! and this time, he’s reaching out beyond the shores of Nigeria to the famous Lupita. Looks like got ourselves a new trend here, thanks to Banky W and Adesua.   Source: …

The post Male Celebs Banky-ing Up? See The Actress Iyanya is Tweeting At appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.