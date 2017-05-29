Pages Navigation Menu

Male teacher, 28, caught kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips (Viral Video)

A Florida teacher was caught on surveillance cameras kissing a 10-year-old boy on the lips inside an empty classroom. Brian Kornbluth, 28, pleaded guilty to a battery charge last week after he was caught on camera kissing the student at Somerset Academy charter school in Boca Raton, Florida. The teacher, who was arrested back in […]

