Malema: Why will a white man respect us if you don’t respect women? – Citizen

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Malema: Why will a white man respect us if you don't respect women?
Black man, respect yourself and respect your women if you want others, like white people, to respect you, Julius Malema says. At an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Africa Day rally in Joubert Park, Johannesburg, yesterday, Malema said: “Why will a
