Man, 20, arraigned for allegedly brandishing gun in public

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 20-year-old, Gbenga Adebiyi, was on Friday charged with brandishing a locally-made single-barrel gun in the public at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Adebiyi, whose address is unknown, is being tried for a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession and breach of public peace. Police Prosecutor Ibijoke Akinpelu told the court that the […]

