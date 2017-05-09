Man, 23, arraigned for burglary – The News
Man, 23, arraigned for burglary
An Oredo Magistrate's Court in Benin, Edo State Tuesday ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man in prison custody, for allegedly stealing properties worth N196,000, belonging to Osagie Osayande, son of the State Comptroller of Prisons, Amadin …
