Man, 23, risks life imprisonment over alleged defilement

A 23-year-old factory worker, Adejare Asekun, risks life imprisonment, if convicted of felony, for allegedly defiling a minor. Asekun, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, who resides at 1, Ajano Close, Bamako Estate, Ojodu, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for defilement. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

