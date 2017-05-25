Man, 30, docked over alleged motorcycle theft

An Ota Senior Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Thursday granted a N150,000 bail to one Mukaila Afeez, 30, who allegedly stole a motorcycle.

Afeez, whose address is unknown, is facing a count charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 15 at 11.40p.m. in Ejibotuntun in Ogun.

Gbesi said that the accused stole the motorcycle with registration number QH 873 AKD, valued at N150,000, from Mr Mayowa Ishola.

“The accused went to the place where the complainant parked his motorcycle and stole it, but unfortunately for him, he was caught in the act,’’ he said.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, directed that the accused should produce two sureties in like sum also as a condition for his bail .

Banwo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to Ogun State Government.

He adjourned the case until June 29 for substantive hearing.

The post Man, 30, docked over alleged motorcycle theft appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

