Man, 34, married 14-year-old in Melbourne – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Man, 34, married 14-year-old in Melbourne
NEWS.com.au
VIDEO showing the wedding of a 34-year-old man and an underage girl has been screened in a Melbourne court. The mobile phone footage that allegedly shows a prominent Muslim marriage cleric marrying off the girl in a backstreet Melbourne mosque in …
Alleged child bride ceremony caught on film
Man pleads guilty to 'marrying' 14-year-old girl amid spate of underage girls forced to become child brides
Moment girl, 14, 'marries Muslim man 20 years her senior' in backstreet mosque in front of her MOTHER
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!