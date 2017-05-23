Pages Navigation Menu

Man, 34, married 14-year-old in Melbourne – NEWS.com.au

Man, 34, married 14-year-old in Melbourne
VIDEO showing the wedding of a 34-year-old man and an underage girl has been screened in a Melbourne court. The mobile phone footage that allegedly shows a prominent Muslim marriage cleric marrying off the girl in a backstreet Melbourne mosque in …
Alleged child bride ceremony caught on filmHerald Sun
Man pleads guilty to 'marrying' 14-year-old girl amid spate of underage girls forced to become child bridesThe Independent
Moment girl, 14, 'marries Muslim man 20 years her senior' in backstreet mosque in front of her MOTHERMirror.co.uk
NAIJ.COM –The Sun
all 7 news articles »

