Man allegedly beheads own brother (Graphic Photos)
Debiso Police arrested 24-year-old Abdul Aziz this morning, at Yaro Camp in Bia West district of Western region, Ghana , for the alleged murder of his brother, Abdul Rawuf.
Full details soon…
See GRAPHIC Photos after the cut
Source: NaNa
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!