Man Allegedly Breaks Son’s Arm & Sets him on Fire over Accusation of Theft in Ibadan
An Ibadan cobbler and father of six Yaya Babarinde allegedly set his 10-year olf son Lukman on fire after breaking his arm following accusation of theft. A video posted on YouTube showed the victim in pain telling people that his father put him in a fire and burnt his body. Narrating what happened however, Yaya said: I had […]
