Man Allegedly Impregnates 13-year old Girl in Aba

One Ugochukwu Oleka, a welder in the Azikiwe Asa, Aba area of Abia state has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year old girl on several occasions and consequently impregnating her. According to PUNCH, the victim, a Primary 6 pupil said that the suspect had slept with her for more than seven times, adding that […]

The post Man Allegedly Impregnates 13-year old Girl in Aba appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

