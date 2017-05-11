Man allegedly rapes twin sisters, impregnates one

A driver, Samuel Adebayo, who allegedly raped twin sisters and put one of them in a family way, Samuel Awas on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 30, who resides at Beckley Estate, Abule Egba, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for rape and an attempt to commit abortion.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the accused committed the offences in December 2016 at his residence.

Donny said that the accused lived in the same compound with the complainants, a twin sisters, aged 17.

“The accused raped the girls on different occasions and in the process, one of them got pregnant.

“The accused gave her N20,000 to terminate the pregnancy but instead, she confided in her elder sister, who informed their mother.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was apprehended, ” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 147(1) and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, admitted the accused to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Abegunde adjourned the case to June 5 for mention. (DailyPost)

