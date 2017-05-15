Man arraigned for raping neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter

35-year-old man, Solomon Emmanuel, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s daughter was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, a printer, who resides at 1, Alonge St., Oke-odo, Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for rape. The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

