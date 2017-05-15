Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Arraigned In Court For Raping Neighbour’s Daughter

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

A 35-year-old man, Solomon Emmanuel, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s daughter was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a printer, who resides at 1,Alonge St., Oke -odo, Agege, a suburb of Lagos is being  tried for rape.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on April 27 at the residence of the accused.

Ogu said that the accused called the girl, a 14-year-old, into his room under the pretence of sending her on an errand.

“The accused shut the door, covered her mouth with a blanket and raped her.

“Thereafter, the girl told her mother and the case was reported to the police, who apprehended the accused ,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded  not guilty to the charge .

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni committed the accused to a bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case till June 5, for mention. (NAN)

The post Man Arraigned In Court For Raping Neighbour’s Daughter appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.