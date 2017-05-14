Man arrested for repeatedly raping 10-year-old stepdaughter who is now pregnant

A 10-year-old girl in Rohtak, Haryana was hospitalised after her stepfather had repeatedly raped her. She was taken to the district’s Civil Hospital on Friday, May 12, where doctors confirmed she is five months pregnant. They also said that she is in critical condition.

Her stepfather, who also happens to be her paternal uncle, has been arrested based on a complaint her mother and she filed. The minor’s mother is a labourer from Bihar, NDTV reported.

The girl said her stepfather had warned her not to tell anyone he was raping her. The report added that the board of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences will meet tomorrow to discuss her case and how to take it forward.

News of the crime came soon after a separate case had cropped up in Rohtak on Saturday. In the incident, seven men had brutally raped and killed a 23-year-old woman for refusing to marry one of them. They were reported to have run over her and crushed her face to avoid her identity being discovered. Only two of the rapists have been arrested so far.

