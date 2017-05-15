Pages Navigation Menu

Man arrested for threatening and intimidating his neighbours

A man, identified as Samuel Ejike, was on Monday charged before a Grade 1 Area Court at Karu in Abuja on Monday for alleged trespass and criminal intimidation. However, the Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, granted bail to Ejike in the sum of N50, 000 with a surety in like sum. He directed that the surety …

