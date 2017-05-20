Man Beats His 7-Year-Old Son To Death In Amadi-Ama, Port Harcourt Over N3,200

A young man has allegedly beat his 7-year-old son to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The boy had reportedly been maltreated by his father and step-mom since his mother left, including being starved on a daily basis.

According to reports, the man accused his child of stealing N3200 on Friday night and beat the boy till about 1am on Saturday. The little boy was found dead this morning

