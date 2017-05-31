Man Caught While He Tired to Steal a Vehicle with Master key in Computer Village Caught (Photos)

A car thief was caught inside the packed bus trying to start the bus before luck ran out on him.

The incident happned at the Computer village.

An eyewitness said:

“I can’t just believe someone can just walk in to a car with master key to drive out of computer village in broad day light publicly.

“If not for God, But unfortunately was blocked as he was trying to start the the bus, the lady that has shop opposite where the bus was packed notice that someone is in the bus and she alert the owner of vehicle. The owner was shocked said “I locked the door how come he open the door.

“We now drag him down. We want to beat him before, but one uniform man advice us to leave because is not normal. I think they have beaten him somewhere before he come for this operation.”