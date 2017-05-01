MAN cautions Fed Govt on EPA – The Nation Newspaper
MAN cautions Fed Govt on EPA
The Nation Newspaper
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has again cautioned the Federal Government to be wary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). Its Director–General …
