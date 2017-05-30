Man City disappointed with Pep Guardiola’s first season but coach will have extended funds to turn it around – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Man City disappointed with Pep Guardiola's first season but coach will have extended funds to turn it around
Telegraph.co.uk
Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the Manchester City chairman, has insisted there was “nothing to celebrate” about finishing third in the Premier League this season and claimed they were disappointed to have ended the season without a trophy and well adrift in the …
Manchester City owner, Al Mubarak angry with third place finish under Guardiola
Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker's future has 'never been in doubt' – chairman
Man City will buy 'some of the best talent in the world', promises chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
