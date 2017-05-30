Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City disappointed with Pep Guardiola’s first season but coach will have extended funds to turn it around – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Man City disappointed with Pep Guardiola's first season but coach will have extended funds to turn it around
Telegraph.co.uk
Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the Manchester City chairman, has insisted there was “nothing to celebrate” about finishing third in the Premier League this season and claimed they were disappointed to have ended the season without a trophy and well adrift in the …
Manchester City owner, Al Mubarak angry with third place finish under GuardiolaDaily Post Nigeria
Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker's future has 'never been in doubt' – chairmanBBC Sport
Man City will buy 'some of the best talent in the world', promises chairman Khaldoon Al MubarakSkySports
Daily Mail –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Star –Goal.com
all 51 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.