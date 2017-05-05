Pages Navigation Menu

Man City given two-year ban from signing academy players – Channel NewsAsia

Man City given two-year ban from signing academy players
Manchester City have been banned from signing academy players for an initial 12 months and fined 300,000 pounds for breaching rules governing youth transfers, the Premier League said on Friday. Britain Soccer Football – Manchester City Training – City …

