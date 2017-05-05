Pages Navigation Menu

Man City given two-year ban from signing players under 18 – Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Man City given two-year ban from signing players under 18
Daily Mail
Manchester City have been banned for two years from signing players under the age of 18 and fined £300,000 by the Premier League over breaking Youth Development rules. The breaches concern approaches to two separate academy players whilst they …
Manchester City hit by transfer ban on signing academy playersTelegraph.co.uk
Manchester City hit by academy transfer ban and £300000 fineESPN.co.uk
Premier League punishes Manchester City with two year academy transfer banIrish Independent

