Man City given two-year ban from signing players under 18 – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Man City given two-year ban from signing players under 18
Daily Mail
Manchester City have been banned for two years from signing players under the age of 18 and fined £300,000 by the Premier League over breaking Youth Development rules. The breaches concern approaches to two separate academy players whilst they …
Manchester City hit by transfer ban on signing academy players
Manchester City hit by academy transfer ban and £300000 fine
Premier League punishes Manchester City with two year academy transfer ban
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!