Man City grant Hoffenheim permission to speak with Iheanacho

THE future of Manchester City Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho might be decided sooner than later, as German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim have been granted permission to speak with the forward.

Iheanacho doesn’t fit into the playing style of manager Pep Guardiola despite his high goal conversion rate, with the manager preferring other payers ahead of the Nigerian in attack.

Guardiola has frozen him out of the first team set up since the start of the year. A move which has alerted top clubs in Europe who are keen to have the forward who has been told he is free to leave.

Hoffenheim are one of the numerous clubs chasing his signature this summer, and reports say they have been granted permission to speak with the forward.

To that effect Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen will meet with the forward before the end of this month to reel out the plans the club has for him.

However Manchester City have made it clear that the 20 year old forward will only leave on loan or an outright sale with a buy back clause included in any deal they will agree for his permanent transfer.

The post Man City grant Hoffenheim permission to speak with Iheanacho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

