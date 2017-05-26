Pages Navigation Menu

Man City: No contract extension for Clichy, Sagna, Navas

Posted on May 26, 2017

Manchester City will not extend the contracts of defenders Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna, midfielder Jesus Navas and goalkeeper Willy Caballero as the quartet will leave the club during the summer, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. Caballero, Navas and Sagna made 16 or fewer league starts for City in the season that finished […]

