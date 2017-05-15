Man City to dump Iheanacho – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Man City to dump Iheanacho
Vanguard
Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is set to become the most surprising member of manager Pep Guardiola's summer clearout at the Etihad Stadium with the club willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old Nigerian. Kelechi Iheanacho. German …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!