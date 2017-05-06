Man City Top Four Finish Brightens Up

Manchester City improved their prospects of Champions League qualification with a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, while Swansea City’s 1-0 win over Everton pushed Hull City into the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Frustrated by damaging draws in their previous two games, City got back on track and climbed to third in the table…

The post Man City Top Four Finish Brightens Up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

