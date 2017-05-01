Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho Offered To Borussia Dortmund In Massive Deal To Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Kelechi Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Sun say there has been a breakthrough in talks as Iheanacho will be allowed to leave in a £60m deal
The Gabon international is one of Europe’s very best strikers, having found the back of the net 35 times this season, and cash alone may not be enough to convince Thomas Tuchel’s side to sell.
Iheanacho has fallen down the City pecking order since Gabriel Jesus’ arrival in January, and a move to the Bundesliga may appeal to the striker, who is chasing game time to ensure he’s part of Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup plans.
The post Man City’s Kelechi Iheanacho Offered To Borussia Dortmund In Massive Deal To Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!