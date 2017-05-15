Man Claims To Cure Marine Spirit, Dupes Sister Of N25,000, Phone

leadership editors

Ahmed Akanbi was on Monday at Chief Magistrates’ Court, Badagry Lagos State charged with defrauding his sister of N25,000 and stealing her phone valued N8,000.

The accused, a.k.a. Alfa, is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence at Market Road, Badagry.

He said the accused collected the money “ to cure the complainant, Miss Yemi Akanbi, of marine spirit.”

“The accused collected the money to buy some things for the cleansing process. He also took her phone.

“But he spent the money on clothes for himself and sold the phone”, he said.

Ikem noted that the offence contravened sections 312 and 285 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Koye Osuntuyi pleaded with the court to grant bail to the accused in liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till June 7 for further hearing. (NAN)

