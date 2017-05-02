Man confirmed dead after falling off a NITEL mast in Osun State
A man identified as , Kabiru Salami, was confirmed dead in Ile-Ife, Osun, after he fell from NITEL pole while trying to disconnect cable wires. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, for the Police Command in the state said this in a statement she issued in Osogbo on Tuesday. She further said that …
