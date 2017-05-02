Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man confirmed dead after falling off a NITEL mast in Osun State

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man identified as , Kabiru Salami, was confirmed dead in Ile-Ife, Osun, after he fell from NITEL pole while trying to disconnect cable wires. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, for the Police Command in the state said this in a statement she issued in Osogbo on Tuesday. She further said that …

The post Man confirmed dead after falling off a NITEL mast in Osun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.