Man confirmed dead after falling off a NITEL mast in Osun State

A man identified as , Kabiru Salami, was confirmed dead in Ile-Ife, Osun, after he fell from NITEL pole while trying to disconnect cable wires. The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, for the Police Command in the state said this in a statement she issued in Osogbo on Tuesday. She further said that …

The post Man confirmed dead after falling off a NITEL mast in Osun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

