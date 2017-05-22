Man docked for allegedly beating parents for inability to provide food

A man, Mohammed Luqman, 31, was on Monday brought before the Grade 1 Area Court at Karu in Abuja for allegedly beating up his parents.

The Prosecutor, Mr Vincent Osuji, told court that the parents, Musa and Amina Mohammed had reported the accused to the Karu Police Station on May 21 for allegedly assaulting them.

He explained that the defendant had after an outing asked his mother for food and got enraged when she told him there was no food.

Osuji said that Luqman later locked up his parents’ apartment and beat up his father and mother for not giving him food.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 265, 254, 152 and 397(b) of the Penal Code.

Luqman, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000.

He said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must also deposit his driving licence with the court.

Ishaq adjourned hearing on the matter until July 12.

The post Man docked for allegedly beating parents for inability to provide food appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

