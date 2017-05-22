Man docked over alleged extortion

A 38- year-old man, Samuel Koriyol, was on Monday arraigned in a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy, disobedience to public order and extortion.

The prosecutor, Insp. Abraham Akule, told the court that the defendant was arrested by a team of policemen led by ACP. Micheal Aliyu, attached to IGP’s X Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the accused with another suspect, Kaka Abubu, were operating an illegal checkpoint and compelling heavy duty truck drivers and members of the public to give them money at 72 Army Barracks Road junction, North Bank Makurdi.

He said the accused was arrested during police investigation.

Akule said that N3, 250, Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) cash receipt, bearing Tershima Nig Enterprises and two wooden planks with iron nails were recovered from him.

The accused denied committing the offences.

The prosecutor said investigation into the matter was ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97, 154 and 293 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mrs Franca Yuwa, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until June 22, for further mention.

The post Man docked over alleged extortion appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

