Man given suspended sentence for attempted blackmail of Michael Schumacher’s wife – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Man given suspended sentence for attempted blackmail of Michael Schumacher's wife
Telegraph.co.uk
A man has been given a suspended sentence in Germany for attempting to blackmail the wife of Michael Schumacher. The 25-year-old decorator, named only as Huseyin B under German privacy laws, admitted demanding €900,000 (£768,000) from Corinna …
Man handed suspended sentence after blackmailing Schumacher family
Blackmailer threatened Schumacher's children
Blackmail threat to kill Schumacher's children
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!